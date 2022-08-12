Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

