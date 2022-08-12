Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 532 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 576,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,797,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

