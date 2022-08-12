Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 351,930 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,930 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.