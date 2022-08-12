Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

