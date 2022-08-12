Lincoln National Corp Has $320,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

