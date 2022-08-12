Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FOX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in FOX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.