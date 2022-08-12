Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

