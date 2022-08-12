Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 389 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

