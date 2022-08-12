Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $382,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average of $300.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.