Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 132 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.4 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $487.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

