Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

