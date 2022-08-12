Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $430,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

NYSE IEX opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

