Citigroup Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $35.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.29.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 271.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

