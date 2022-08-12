Jeffrey A. Jewell Sells 700 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 700 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $39,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

