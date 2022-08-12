Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,015 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.06 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

