Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 830 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 97,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

