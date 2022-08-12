Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 830 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
