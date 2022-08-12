Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Director Buys $50,062.50 in Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HOG opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOG. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

