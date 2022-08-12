Lincoln National Corp Sells 213 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.45.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.