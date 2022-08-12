Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $105.18. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

