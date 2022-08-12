M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 58,722 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

