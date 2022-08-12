Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NVR by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVR opened at $4,388.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,231.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,517.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $82.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.