Duality Advisers LP Invests $787,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Penumbra by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Penumbra by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $169.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451 shares of company stock valued at $57,968. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.