Csenge Advisory Group Invests $278,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,091 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 676,408 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 90,638 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $67,798.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADX opened at $16.97 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

