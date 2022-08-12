Csenge Advisory Group Invests $286,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

