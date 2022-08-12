Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.