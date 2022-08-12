Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $296,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 36,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock worth $6,429,420. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE MMM opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

