Csenge Advisory Group Has $299,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

