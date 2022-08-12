Csenge Advisory Group Buys 4,007 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after acquiring an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.50 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.