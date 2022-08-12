Csenge Advisory Group Buys 4,007 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after acquiring an additional 837,374 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,181,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,607,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,670,000 after buying an additional 538,712 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.50 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%.

