Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 755 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.