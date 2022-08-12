Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 2,202 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

