Csenge Advisory Group Has $313,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of STX opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

