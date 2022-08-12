Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 67,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 993.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

