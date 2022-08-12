Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,286 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 698,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
