Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

