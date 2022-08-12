Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.