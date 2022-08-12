VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.98 on Friday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

