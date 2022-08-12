Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. GSK plc has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
