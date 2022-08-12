Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $11,322,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $302.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.