Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,773 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after buying an additional 707,482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,698,000 after buying an additional 311,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,052. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

