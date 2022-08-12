Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

