Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $70.26 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

