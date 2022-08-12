Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.