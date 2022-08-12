Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after buying an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,072,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,009,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.