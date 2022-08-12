Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,145 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 56,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

