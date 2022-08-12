19,154 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000.
Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $28.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.