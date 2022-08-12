19,154 Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

