Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

