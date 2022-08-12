Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 798 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

