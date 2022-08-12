Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 476 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $213.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

