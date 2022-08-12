Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $10,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $80.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

