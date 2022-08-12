Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

